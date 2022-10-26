State Treasurer to return $600,000 in unclaimed property to state law enforcement

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Treasurer’s Office is returning more than $600,000 in unclaimed property to Nevada Law Enforcement for Nevada Day.

These funds will be returned over the next several days, the Treasurer’s Office says.

In a statement, Treasurer Zach Conine called the fund dispersal part of a Nevada Day tradition to find and return unclaimed property to “numerous organizations and individuals who help make our State a great place to call home.”

The effort was partly coordinated with the Nevada Police Union.

Nevada is currently holding over $950 million in unclaimed property owed to Nevadans, according to the Treasurer. All unclaimed property received is held for the owner in perpetuity by the Treasurer’s Office.

