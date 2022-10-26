Sparks Haunted House gives back to the community

Free, family-run Halloween experience takes donations for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
The Grubb family haunted house.
The Grubb family haunted house.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enter if you dare... and take a walk through the Ambush Haunted House in Sparks.

“Every time I go through there I get scared, something jumps out at me,” said Lee Jackson, who lives across the street.

Andy Grubb and his family love scaring their neighbors and everyone else in the Reno-Sparks area.

“Last year, just on Halloween night alone we had over 2,000 people come through,” Grubb said.

He’s no stranger to a spooky display, Grubb perfected the art of haunting over the past 15 years.

The entire Grubb family is involved in putting the haunted house together. They’ve worked on it for months.

While the maze of rooms is a ghoulishly good time, the Grubb family is also collecting non-perishable food for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

“If you want to bring a can of food, a non-perishable item...please do so,” said Grubb.

If you want to see the heart stopping scene for yourself, stop by Friday through Monday between 7 and 10 pm.

The Ambush Haunted House is located at 7450 Ambush Circle, Sparks, NV.

