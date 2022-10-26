The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Seeks Community Input on McCarran Blvd. Study

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County, in partnership with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), is seeking public input as part of the ongoing McCarran Boulevard Corridor Study. After initial public input was received earlier this year in March and April, the RTC has developed a set of recommendations for the community’s review.

The community is invited to visit rtcwashoe.com for a link to see the proposed improvements. Comments or questions can be directed to McCarranStudy@rtcwashoe.com, or by calling (775) 335-1901.

Link to draft recommendations: https://www.rtcwashoe.com/mpo-corridor-plan/mccarran-boulevard-corridor-study/

The McCarran Blvd. Study is taking an in-depth look at transportation issues and opportunities along the 23-mile ring road encircling the Reno-Sparks urbanized area. The RTC appreciates all of the community feedback received so far. As part of this multimodal transportation study, the RTC has been researching and analyzing existing conditions along the corridor, including traffic volumes, safety issues, transit access, and pedestrian and bicycle facilities within the context of the surrounding land use. With the help of the community’s input, the RTC has identified different types of transportation needs to present to the public.

The RTC anticipates a final report will be available this winter. When study is complete, the results will help prioritize potential future improvements.

For more information, visit rtcwashoe.com.

