Reno Fire knocks down fire at Park Villa apartments

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Park Villa Apartments in Reno Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was a small fire in a wall between two units that was able to be contained before spreading.

One worker is being evaluated for smoke inhalation, but it was not immediately clear if he was taken to a hospital.

As a result of the fire, Park Street has been shut down from Mill and Kuenzli. The streets should reopen before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to RFD.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. The wall where the fire began has been destroyed.

