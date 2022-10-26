Reno Fire knocks down fire at Park Villa apartments

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire
This graphic, distributed by the Reno Fire Department, shows approximately where the fire began
This graphic, distributed by the Reno Fire Department, shows approximately where the fire began(The Reno Fire Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:53 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Park Villa Apartments in Reno Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze was a small fire in a wall between two units that was able to be contained before spreading.

One worker is being evaluated for smoke inhalation, but it was not immediately clear if he was taken to a hospital.

As a result of the fire, Park Street has been shut down from Mill and Kuenzli. The streets should reopen before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to RFD.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fire. The wall where the fire began has been destroyed.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

Churchville and Laustrup were arrested for mail theft, possession of stolen property,...
Plumas County Sheriff’s investigating mail and credit card fraud cases
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to reporters in this 2021 file...
Bernie Sanders to visit Reno to rally for Dems; Laxalt to host Gabbard in Vegas
The Reno City Council in an August file photo
Reno City Council approves $34 million for part of public safety center project
NV Energy announced Wednesday it will be moving a gas main to accommodate a highway widening...
Gas main relocation will force local road closures