Reno City Council approves $34 million for part of public safety center project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council has approved $34 million in funding for Phase 2 of construction on a public safety center.

The council voted to approve the measure Wednesday, with Councilwoman Brekhus being the only dissenting vote.

The $34 million will be for phase two of construction. Work is underway to renovate the former Reno Gazette Journal building on Kuenzli Street.

Increasing construction and supply costs have bumped the budget up. It was originally set to cost $33 million in 2019 but was increased to $62 million just last year.

Phase one is slated to be completed in February.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.