Reno City Council approves $34 million for part of public safety center project

Phase one is slated to be completed in February
The Reno City Council in an August file photo
The Reno City Council in an August file photo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:23 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council has approved $34 million in funding for Phase 2 of construction on a public safety center.

The council voted to approve the measure Wednesday, with Councilwoman Brekhus being the only dissenting vote.

The $34 million will be for phase two of construction. Work is underway to renovate the former Reno Gazette Journal building on Kuenzli Street.

Increasing construction and supply costs have bumped the budget up. It was originally set to cost $33 million in 2019 but was increased to $62 million just last year.

Phase one is slated to be completed in February.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

NV Energy announced Wednesday it will be moving a gas main to accommodate a highway widening...
Gas main relocation will force local road closures
The City of Reno will be putting together a pair of Trunk or Treat events in the leadup to...
City of Reno hosting 2 Trunk or Treat events this week
Nevada gets more than $18 million for electric buses, water infrastructure
Choose What You Pay Initiative
Artown launches choose-what-you-pay initiative to expand access to the performing arts