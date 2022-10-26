Plumas County Sheriff’s investigating mail and credit card fraud cases

QUINCY, California (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating several instances of mail theft and credit card fraud in the Quincy and Portola areas.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed on a home in Quincy in which thousands of pieces of mail from Quincy, Sacramento, Oroville, Santa Rosa, and Reno were found, among other locations.

The Sheriff’s Office says it appears the suspects, identified as Jessica Churchville and Justin Laustrup, were attempting to use credit cards found in the mail fraudulently and had forged several personal checks waiting to be cashed.

A large amount of methamphetamine was also found, as well as evidence the drugs were being sold.

Churchville and Laustrup were arrested for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of an access cards with intent to use and possession of controlled substance for sale.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office also says they located several voting ballots. They urge anyone who may be missing a ballot to call the Plumas County Elections Office 530-283-6300.

