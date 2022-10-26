Outside water feature fire under investigation in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A water feature that caught fire in a high-rise apartment building in Sparks is under investigation.

Crews with the Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at Atrium Apartments on C Street around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. According to the battalion chief, a water feature outside on the 3rd floor of the 5-story building was on fire, and it was spreading along a nearby wall.

Residents were evacuated from the building as crews quickly extinguished the fire before it spread to any units.

Officials reported no injuries to residents or firefighters. How the fire started has yet to be determined.

