Nevada gets more than $18 million for electric buses, water infrastructure

NEVADA (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is getting more than $18 million in funding from the EPA to improve air quality and obtain new electric school buses.

25 electric school buses will be provided to the Clark County School District using $9.8 million in funding from the EPA.

The buses coming to Clark County are part of a wider push by the Biden administration to give $1 billion worth of electric buses to schools around the country.

“Transportation is the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions across Nevada and drives disproportionate pollution burdens for historically marginalized communities,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.

“Thanks to this $9.875 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Clark County School District will be able to adopt 25 electric school buses into its fleet, and we will move closer to our goals to reduce our carbon footprint, improve air quality and better protect the health of our schoolchildren and families living in Nevada’s most vulnerable communities,” he continued.

In addition to the funds for electric school buses, $8.7 million in funding from the EPA will go towards improving water infrastructure in the Silver State. Funding for those projects, including the funds for electric buses, comes from the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

