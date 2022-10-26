Nevada Day Weekend 2022

By Denise Wong
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Nevada Day Parade is the big event this weekend, there are a lot of other family friendly events happening in Carson City to celebrate our state’s birthday. From the hot air balloon launch to free admission at select museums, there are so many reasons to visit Nevada’s capital city during this festive time.  Lydia Beck with Visit Carson City visited KOLO to give details.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

Nevada Day Weekend
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
The Grubb family haunted house.
Sparks Haunted House gives back to the community
Desert dumping near the Golden Eagle Sports Complex
Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home