Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association creates special pint glass in honor of Nevada Day
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association (NCBA) is celebrating Nevada Day this year with their inaugural Nevada Day Pint Glass.
NCBA vice president and general manager at Great Basin Brewing, Jazz Aldrich, stopped by Morning Break to share details of the new promotion.
The glasses are limited edition and will only be sold from Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31. Each glass costs $12 and can be purchased at any of the participating breweries. You can then bring that glass to other participating breweries to purchase select beers for $5 exclusively over the Halloween weekend.
Participating Breweries Include:
- Able Baker Brewing
- Big Dogs Brewing Co.
- Las Vegas Brewing Company
- Tenaya Creek Brewery
- IMBĪB Custom Brews
- Hop Nuts Brewing
- Bad Beat Brewing
- Lovelady Brewing
- Mojave Brewing Company
- Great Basin Brewing Company
- Shoe Tree Brewing Company
- Brewers Cabinet
- Banger Brewing
- North 5th Brewing Co.
- Nevada Brew Works
- Pigeon Head Brewery
- CraftHaus Brewery
To learn more about the promotion, click here. You can also follow NCBA on Instagram.
