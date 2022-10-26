Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association creates special pint glass in honor of Nevada Day

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 26, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association (NCBA) is celebrating Nevada Day this year with their inaugural Nevada Day Pint Glass.

NCBA vice president and general manager at Great Basin Brewing, Jazz Aldrich, stopped by Morning Break to share details of the new promotion.

The glasses are limited edition and will only be sold from Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31. Each glass costs $12 and can be purchased at any of the participating breweries. You can then bring that glass to other participating breweries to purchase select beers for $5 exclusively over the Halloween weekend.

Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association is celebrating Nevada Day this year with their inaugural Nevada Day Pint Glass Promotion.(Nevada Craft Brewer’s Association)

Participating Breweries Include:

To learn more about the promotion, click here. You can also follow NCBA on Instagram.

