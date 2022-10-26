More than $55 million secured for forensic psychiatric hospitals

Money graphic.
Money graphic.(Source: MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has approved more than $55 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for forensic psychiatric hospitals in the Silver State.

The money will go towards Nevada’s Division of Public and Behavioral Health for the improvement of forensic evaluation and treatment services.

Before the pandemic, forensic psychiatric hospitals in the state began been experiencing challenges with evaluating and treating patients in the criminal justice system.

They were hamstrung with limited bed capacity, staffing shortages, and an increased number of people committed to state hospitals long term.

These ARPA funds will go towards adding beds to meet a growing demand.

“The growing demand to evaluate and treat patients in the criminal justice system at the State’s forensic psychiatric hospitals with limited bed capacity and staffing have been challenging,” stated Lisa Sherych, Administrator of the Division of Public and Behavioral Health. “I am grateful for our many partners who have come together to support this effort.”

