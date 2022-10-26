Long-time Sparks resident despairs over desert dumping and target shooting near his home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A look at the garbage and make-shift targets outside of Golden Eagle Park, 39-year resident Jack Berry calls it just one word.

“I think it is disgusting,” says Berry.

Berry has lived in the area and raised his kids here.

The garbage being dumped has only gotten worse. As if to add insult to injury, shooters are using that garbage for target practice.

There is this washer and dryer combination at one turnoff. Down the road just south of the Golden Eagle Park Complex three hot water heaters along with a stuffed animal, spent casings, and several canisters. That doesn’t begin to describe the dumped garbage.

This is clearly in county-code violation reflected by the “no dumping allowed” sign posted just outside of the area.

But that same signage seems a little confusing depending upon what part of the road you are traveling.

While some signs say shooting prohibited. Another sign says shoot away from dry grass and rocks. That’s a little difficult when you look at the landscape. It is filled with dry vegetation.

And some targets are right up against a rock.

“There have been fires started out here,” says Berry. “I’m just concerned someone is going to get shot,” he says.

The constant sounds of guns going off, day in and day out means the chances of either of those two incidences is increased says Berry.

If shotguns are one thousand feet or more away from homes shooting is allowed in this area. For rifles and pistols it’s five thousand feet. But from the spent casings, trashed ammo boxes, and bullet trays at just one dump site, not everyone is in compliance.

Which underscores Berry’s concerns.

“I do own guns,” says Berry. “I’ve handled guns since I was 12 years old. Always enjoy them. I just had to hear the shooting 24-7,” he says.

We called Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and were told they have no jurisdiction in the area of Berry’s concern. The City of Sparks says their patrol area ends 1200 feet onto this road off of Spanish Springs.

This is mostly BLM land.

The BLM says they try to get out to this area on a weekly basis. If they see desert dumping, they will try to find the person responsible. They then work with private partners to clean up the area.

BLM officials say once out here they try to educate target shooters about safety if needed. But if they see a clear hazardous situation, they can take law enforcement action.

As far as enforcing county codes concerning shooting distances, they say that’s Washoe County Sheriff’s purview.

Berry says he’s not looking for a change in law, just an enforcement of the laws that exist.

The question he asks is, who is going to enforce those laws?

To report desert dumping on BLM land please call: 775-885-6000

