Local realtor shares creative ways buyers can work the housing market in their favor

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inflation is impacting everything from groceries to gas to building supplies, and the housing market is not immune to the changes. However, local realtor, Kayla Dalton, says the market is slowly stabilizing even though interest rates are still high.

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about the current trends and how buyers can make unique opportunities for themselves in order to get the house they want. Just a few months ago, it was nearly impossible to even look at a home because it’d be sold within hours of hitting the market. Now buyers can often get the home under list price and even ask the seller to pay down their interest rates.

To learn more from Dalton or hire her as your realtor, click here. You can also follow her Facebook and Instagram.

