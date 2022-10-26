Gas main relocation will force local road closures

NV Energy announced Wednesday it will be moving a gas main to accommodate a highway widening...
NV Energy announced Wednesday it will be moving a gas main to accommodate a highway widening project.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:09 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks.

The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive.

NV Energy will be working until the end of April 2023, and the actual widening project itself will begin in May of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1
McCarran Boulevard
RTC releases McCarran study recommendations
The crash happened on Sept. 24
Motorcycle crash in Storey County kills 1
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break