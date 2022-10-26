Gas main relocation will force local road closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will be relocating a gas main to prepare for a future project to widen Pyramid Highway, forcing road closures and temporary traffic controls in Sparks.

The work, which starts Sunday and ends Thursday from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., will be on Pyramid Highway from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive.

NV Energy will be working until the end of April 2023, and the actual widening project itself will begin in May of 2023.

