Free online safety workshop for parents

Digital Wellness Consultant Jessica Ludlow is coming to Reno to empower parents with tools to...
Digital Wellness Consultant Jessica Ludlow is coming to Reno to empower parents with tools to help their children navigate the internet safely.(KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:49 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Digital Wellness Consultant Jessica Ludlow is traveling to Renown Hospital Saturday, October 29, 2002, to reveal online dangers you probably don’t even know about, and you’re invited to attend for free.

She will empower guardians with tools to help their children and teens navigate online issues including pornography, sextortion, and trafficking.

She will also talk about screen addiction. Do you know how much time your child spends on a screen each day?

She’s revealing what she says are tactics social media companies like TikTok and Snapchat use.

“They really don’t care if they lose their friendships, if they lose their family relationships, if they lose their academic careers, or their sports. Nothing matters to them besides eye traffic,” said Digital Wellness Consultant, Jessica Ludlow.

It’s going to be at Renown hospital’s Mack Auditorium inside the Tahoe Tower at 1155 Mill Street in Reno, but seating is limited.

You can attend up to two sessions. From 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Ludlow will talk about preventing and treating screen addictions. This presentation will touch on depression, anxiety, attention deficit, self-harm, suicide, self-esteem, bullying, and exploitation.

Then from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. she’ll talk about screen safety. This presentation will include topics like pornography, resilience, gender identity attraction, sextortion, and trafficking.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

American Battery Technology company received nearly $58 million to build a commercial-scale...
Reno-based company gets $58M grant, will lead to creation of 150 regional jobs
I voted sticker
Still waiting for your mail-in ballot? don’t panic
Nevada Day Weekend Events
Nevada Day Weekend 2022
Nevada Day Weekend
Nevada Day Weekend 2022