Free online safety workshop for parents

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Digital Wellness Consultant Jessica Ludlow is traveling to Renown Hospital Saturday, October 29, 2002, to reveal online dangers you probably don’t even know about, and you’re invited to attend for free.

She will empower guardians with tools to help their children and teens navigate online issues including pornography, sextortion, and trafficking.

She will also talk about screen addiction. Do you know how much time your child spends on a screen each day?

She’s revealing what she says are tactics social media companies like TikTok and Snapchat use.

“They really don’t care if they lose their friendships, if they lose their family relationships, if they lose their academic careers, or their sports. Nothing matters to them besides eye traffic,” said Digital Wellness Consultant, Jessica Ludlow.

It’s going to be at Renown hospital’s Mack Auditorium inside the Tahoe Tower at 1155 Mill Street in Reno, but seating is limited.

You can attend up to two sessions. From 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Ludlow will talk about preventing and treating screen addictions. This presentation will touch on depression, anxiety, attention deficit, self-harm, suicide, self-esteem, bullying, and exploitation.

Then from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. she’ll talk about screen safety. This presentation will include topics like pornography, resilience, gender identity attraction, sextortion, and trafficking.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.