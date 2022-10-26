Fallon 19-year-old charged in armed sexual assault, kidnapping in Reno

Adam Wade Culps
Adam Wade Culps(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 19-year-old Fallon man allegedly detained girls who didn’t know him Wednesday morning in the area of the Grand Sierra. Police arrested him on charges that included sexual assault using a weapon and kidnapping.

Adam Wade Culps also faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Reno Police Department responded to the 2500 block of East Second Street about 6 a.m. on a report of someone with a gun.

Police found what they described as “multiple female juvenile victims.” One girl received treatment at the hospital after Culps allegedly battered and assaulted her.

Police arrested Culps on several charges at the scene.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2121 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

The money will go towards expanding child care in Nevada
ARPA funds to go towards expanding child care in Nevada
Question 3 as it appears on a sample ballot
Do Question 3 ads tell the whole story?
This graphic, distributed by the Reno Fire Department, shows approximately where the fire began
Reno Fire knocks down fire at Park Villa apartments
Churchville and Laustrup were arrested for mail theft, possession of stolen property,...
Plumas County Sheriff’s investigating mail and credit card fraud cases