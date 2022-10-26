Fallon 19-year-old charged in armed sexual assault, kidnapping in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 19-year-old Fallon man allegedly detained girls who didn’t know him Wednesday morning in the area of the Grand Sierra. Police arrested him on charges that included sexual assault using a weapon and kidnapping.

Adam Wade Culps also faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Reno Police Department responded to the 2500 block of East Second Street about 6 a.m. on a report of someone with a gun.

Police found what they described as “multiple female juvenile victims.” One girl received treatment at the hospital after Culps allegedly battered and assaulted her.

Police arrested Culps on several charges at the scene.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2121 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

