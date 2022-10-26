Do Question 3 ads tell the whole story?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The campaign ad endorsing Question 3 on the Nevada ballot features non-partisan voters who say they want to vote in the Nevada Primaries which are currently a closed system.

“We teach children voting is an important right. But Nevada’s closed primaries prohibit 600,000 independents like me from voting,” says Marie Neisess in the Question 3 campaign ad.

The number of non-partisan voters in Nevada is sizeable. Which is why proponents of Question 3 want an open primary in this state. Their campaign ads say a “yes” vote on the ballot initiative would do just that.

“We know the largest voting bloc in the state, nearly 40% more than 600,000 voters can’t vote in a primary,” says Mike Draper with Nevada Voters First. “A primary by the way that is funded by everybody,” he says.

But what the ads don’t tell you, there is another component to Question 3 which involves what happens after the primaries.

The top five vote garnering candidates will move to the general election. At which point voters rank their preferences on the ballot from first to fifth. If a candidate doesn’t receive 50% of the vote, the fifth-place finisher is dropped. The ballots are re-counted, and second place votes are added to the remaining four candidates’ tallies. This process continues until one candidate receives 50% of the vote.

It’s called Ranked Voting.

One viewer emailed KOLO 8 News Now to say, " I was going to vote yes. BUT NOT NOW. The commercials you see on TV about Question 3, the guy doesn’t say anything about ranked voting.” Draper says there is no effort here to deceive the voter.

“The ads address the most glaring concern,” says Draper. “The concern of how do we get more people involved in a primary. How do we make sure that everybody has access to be able to vote in a primary,” says Draper.

“I think these ads are misleading and incomplete,” says Bradley Schrager, who opposes Question 3. “Because people don’t have the opportunity to split the two. They are stuck with both halves of this. And obviously one half of it which is a major part of this--is how we would be voting in a general election--is apparently not popular enough to publicize,” he says.

Schrager represented opponents of Question 3 in court this summer. The plaintiffs argued Question 3 was really two questions and should be presented as such to the voter. The Supreme Court disagreed.

Schrager still contends there are two issues here for the voters to decide, and proponents know it.

“I think what you are seeing is that they are discovering that at least one of them isn’t popular enough to publicize,” says Schrager.

“This is more choice, and more voice for the voter,” says Draper of the upshot of Question 3.

What both Schrager and Draper do agree on, Nevada voters need to read Question 3 thoroughly and do their research.

Spelled out in the question: ...”eliminating partisan primaries and establishing an open top-five primary election and a ranked-choice voting general election.

