City of Reno hosting 2 Trunk or Treat events this week

The City of Reno will be putting together a pair of Trunk or Treat events in the leadup to...
The City of Reno will be putting together a pair of Trunk or Treat events in the leadup to Halloween
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:41 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be hosting a pair of Trunk or Treat events this week in the lead up to Halloween.

The first Trunk or Treat will be hosted by the City of Reno Parks and Recreation Youth Services Division at Traner Middle School. The event will include safe trick-or-treating, potato sack races and much more.

It will be on Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is free.

For the second Trunk or Treat, the City of Reno will be partnering with the Dean’s Future Scholars Program to host the event at Teglia’s Paradise Park. That event will be on Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“The City of Reno is thrilled to partner with community organizations to host two, fun and safe trick-or-treating events,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “This is such an exciting time for Reno’s youth, and we can’t wait to see all the costumes and Halloween spirit at Traner Middle School and Teglia’s Paradise Park.

