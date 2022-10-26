Christmas Comes to Incline coming in November
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Christmas Comes to Incline event is set to kick off Nov. 12.
Proceeds generated by the event will go towards these local thrift stores:
- Village Christian Thrift Shop
- Tahoe Family Solutions
- Tahoe Forest Hospice
- Pet Network
The event gets underway from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and will feature shopping, live music, a visit from Santa and treats.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.