Christmas Comes to Incline coming in November

Christmas Comes to Incline Village poster
Christmas Comes to Incline Village poster(Karen Ferrell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:19 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The annual Christmas Comes to Incline event is set to kick off Nov. 12.

Proceeds generated by the event will go towards these local thrift stores:

  • Village Christian Thrift Shop
  • Tahoe Family Solutions
  • Tahoe Forest Hospice
  • Pet Network

The event gets underway from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and will feature shopping, live music, a visit from Santa and treats.

