Bernie Sanders to visit Reno to rally for Dems; Laxalt to host Gabbard in Vegas

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to reporters in this 2021 file...
Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to reporters in this 2021 file photo.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:22 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two-time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Reno on Oct. 28 to rally youth voters ahead of the midterm elections.

The rally will be held at Reno High School from noon to 2:00 p.m. He will be the guest speaker for groups called NextGen America and MoveOn Political Action, a pair of progressive advocacy groups.

Sanders will also be in Las Vegas later that day at 8:00 p.m. at the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino to rally voters there.

Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard will also be in Las Vegas that day to be the host of GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.

Gabbard made headlines earlier this month for announcing she would leave the Democratic Party because she felt they were an “elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.”

Two weeks before the 2022 midterms, polling aggregator Real Clear Politics shows Laxalt ahead of Cortez Masto by 0.5 points, and Lombardo ahead by 1.2 points on Sisolak.

