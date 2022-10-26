Baby formula issues remain: What lactation specialists recommend while the shortage lessens

For the last 8 months, families of newborns have been faced with a formula shortage driven by a...
For the last 8 months, families of newborns have been faced with a formula shortage driven by a massive recall.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:16 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the last 8 months, families of newborns have been faced with a formula shortage driven by a massive recall. Shelves are fuller than they were, but families need to be aware of the latest recall of the Abbott Ready-to-Feed liquid baby products due to faulty bottle caps.

In the first week of this month, 18 percent of powdered formula was out of stock. That’s compared to about 30 percent in July.

With these challenges lactation specialists at Renown share they have experienced an increase in business while mothers may, unfortunately, feel the pressure to make breastfeeding work.

Specialists also mention while the fear of not nourishing babies properly is present, they have not directly seen signs of malnutrition in babies because of the shortage or recalls.

Sarah Ortega, lactation specialist at Renown, shared what she recommends for families during this time,

“Families that are breastfeeding may think they have to supplement with formula and in those situations. I would always reach out for an evaluation just to make sure that supply is showing that we need to supplement, and also if you are wanting to increase supply, we can help with that. For the families though who are not breastfeeding, there should never be pressure to breastfeed because of a shortage,” Ortega said.

It is encouraged that parents continue to buy at a normal rate. You can mix and match formulas for your baby if needed, and always have the safety guidelines for how to do it.

For more information and tips for families, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

The events will be for National Drug Takeback Day, held each year on Oct. 29
Smith’s to host drug takeback day at Reno locations
Ribbon cutting at the new Nevada Public Health Lab in Fallon.
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
SWIFT
SWIFT Institute: An ecosystem of cutting-edge care
The Human Bean Logo
The Human Bean hosting Coffee for a Cure Friday