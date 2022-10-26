Baby formula issues remain: What lactation specialists recommend while the shortage lessens

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the last 8 months, families of newborns have been faced with a formula shortage driven by a massive recall. Shelves are fuller than they were, but families need to be aware of the latest recall of the Abbott Ready-to-Feed liquid baby products due to faulty bottle caps.

In the first week of this month, 18 percent of powdered formula was out of stock. That’s compared to about 30 percent in July.

With these challenges lactation specialists at Renown share they have experienced an increase in business while mothers may, unfortunately, feel the pressure to make breastfeeding work.

Specialists also mention while the fear of not nourishing babies properly is present, they have not directly seen signs of malnutrition in babies because of the shortage or recalls.

Sarah Ortega, lactation specialist at Renown, shared what she recommends for families during this time,

“Families that are breastfeeding may think they have to supplement with formula and in those situations. I would always reach out for an evaluation just to make sure that supply is showing that we need to supplement, and also if you are wanting to increase supply, we can help with that. For the families though who are not breastfeeding, there should never be pressure to breastfeed because of a shortage,” Ortega said.

It is encouraged that parents continue to buy at a normal rate. You can mix and match formulas for your baby if needed, and always have the safety guidelines for how to do it.

For more information and tips for families, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.