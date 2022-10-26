Artown launches choose-what-you-pay initiative to expand access to the performing arts

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada non-profit, Artown, is partnering with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts to provide discounted tickets to Artown Encore Series events.

Executive director, Beth Macmillan, stopped by Morning Break to share how the program works and what they hope it will accomplish.

Artown’s Choose-What-You-Pay Initiative allows the general public to select from limited discounted ticketing tiers that start at just $5 and are capped at $20. Ticket buyers can get a maximum of two tickets per person under the initiative, applicable exclusively at Artown Encore Series events held at the Pioneer Center.

The two upcoming performances include Dance Theatre of Harlem on Sunday, Oct. 30 and Soweto Gospel Choir on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.