ARPA funds to go towards expanding child care in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Funds from the American Rescue Act Plan will go towards expanding child care capacity in the state of Nevada.

Capital Expansion Grants will add 2,440 new child care seats across Nevada by 2027.

“Child care providers do critical work every day for our families and for our economy statewide – this program will help them better serve their communities and build stronger early education centers,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Nevadans deserve the opportunity to go to work or get an education knowing their children are safe and have every opportunity to achieve.”

The new seats will go towards 18 child care centers, hoping to alleviate child care cost concerns for families. The $30 million in funding is part of a wider childcare package passed this May for $160 million.

The money will cover the initial investment in construction of new child care facilities and remodels/renovations of existing facilities that will expand their physical capacity.

Schools in these communities will be getting funds:

$50 million in funding will also go towards expanding funding for the state’s Child Care and Development Program.

The State hopes doing so will lower the amount paid out of pocket for eligible families and expand the income eligibility threshold for the child care assistance program.

The other $80 million has been directed to the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS) for direct assistance to child care providers.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.