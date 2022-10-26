4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges

Four Reno residents have been arrested on fraud related charges
Four Reno residents have been arrested on fraud related charges(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI.

Those arrested and their charges are as follows:

32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.

52-year-old Cuong Dang: Dang was arrested on two counts of possession of a forged instrument, two counts of attempting to utter a fictitious bill, two counts of attempting to obtain money under a false pretense, and possession of a controlled substance.

55-year-old Sean McManus: McManus was arrested on a warrant from Lyon County for petty theft, and ID theft to avoid prosecution.

46-year-old Karen Williams: Williams was arrested for obstructing an officer.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2020, file photo, a house burns on Platina Road at the Zogg Fire near...
Regulators propose $155M fine for PG&E for 2020 wildfire
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
For the last 8 months, families of newborns have been faced with a formula shortage driven by a...
Baby formula issues remain: What lactation specialists recommend
KOLO Book Club October
KOLO Book Club October