4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI.

Those arrested and their charges are as follows:

32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.

52-year-old Cuong Dang: Dang was arrested on two counts of possession of a forged instrument, two counts of attempting to utter a fictitious bill, two counts of attempting to obtain money under a false pretense, and possession of a controlled substance.

55-year-old Sean McManus: McManus was arrested on a warrant from Lyon County for petty theft, and ID theft to avoid prosecution.

46-year-old Karen Williams: Williams was arrested for obstructing an officer.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.