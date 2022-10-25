Wilson challenges Union to be better; Wolf Pack has lost six-straight games

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada (2-6, 0-4 MW) at San José State (4-2, 2-1 MW)

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 - 7:30 p.m.

San Jose, Calif. - Spartan Stadium

TV: CBS Sports Network (PxP: Dave Ryan; Analyst: Donte Whitner)

Radio: ESPN 94.5 FM / The Varsity Network App (PxP: John Ramey; Analyst: Mike Edwards)

RENO, Nev. - Nevada (2-6, 0-4 MW) heads to the Bay Area on its penultimate road trip of the regular season, visiting San José State Saturday night. Saturday’s contest kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on CBS Sports Network, with Dave Ryan (play-by-play) and Donte Whitner (analyst) on the call.

The Wolf Pack Radio Network will call the game as well on ESPN 94.5 FM with John Ramey (play-by-play) and Mike Edwards (analyst) in the booth, with the 60-minute pregame show to begin at 6:30 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

Saturday’s contest will be the 26th meeting all-time between Nevada and San José State. The Wolf Pack leads the series, 23-10-2, and has won 16 of the last 19 meetings, going back to 2002. Last year, Nevada captured a 27-24 victory at Mackay Stadium.

ABOUT SAN JOSÉ STATE

San José State (4-2, 2-1 MW) was scheduled to travel to Las Cruces to face New Mexico State this past Saturday, but the contest was postponed due to the sudden passing of Spartan freshman Camdan McWright.

The Spartans fell, 17-10, at Fresno State, Oct. 15, in its most recent action.

SANDERS RECEIVING NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Nevada safety Bentlee Sanders has earned significant national recognition each of the past two weeks, for his outstanding play this season.

Oct. 18, Sanders was named to the Associated Press midseason All-America Team, grabbing one of the safety spots alongside Georgia’s Christopher Smith. This Monday (Oct. 24), Sanders was again honored, being named one of 12 semifinalists for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to college football’s top defensive back.

Sanders has been a one-man takeaway machine in 2022, having a hand in eight of Nevada’s 16 takeaways. He is one of five players tied for the national lead with five interceptions, and is tied for second in the country with three forced fumbles.

TOP-10 TAKEAWAY DEFENSE

Nevada is among the top teams in the country when it comes to takeaways, in 2022. The Pack defense has taken the ball away from opposing defenses 16 times this season, with 10 of those coming via interception.

Thrice this season, Nevada has had at least three takeways in a contest: five at New Mexico State (Aug. 27), four against Texas State (Sept. 3), and three against Colorado State (Oct. 7). Only twice this season (Sept. 17 at Iowa, Sept. 23 at Air Force) has the Pack gone a game without a takeaway.

Heading into this weekend, Nevada ranks ninth in the country with its 16 takeaways, and 10th in the nation with 10 interceptions.

ONLY ONE IN THE NATION

Running back Toa Taua is the only player in the nation to lead his team in both rushing yards and receiving yards, heading into the weekend.

On the year, Taua has rushed for a team-high 496 yards and seven touchdowns, and he leads Nevada in both receiving yards (258) and receptions (27). Taua’s also caught one of Nevada’s three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Taua has rushed for over 100 yards twice this season (Aug. 27 at New Mexico State; Sept. 10 vs. Incarnate Word), and has made at least three catches in six of the Pack’s eight games.

DOES HE EVER COME OFF THE FIELD?

Redshirt junior wide receiver Spencer Curtis doesn’t take many breaks from game action, as, in addition to his wide receiver duties he is also on every Nevada special teams unit.

Curtis’ energy led to his top game as a member of the Wolf Pack Saturday against San Diego State, as he went for career highs in catches (five) and receiving yards (83) while nabbing his first-career touchdown reception. On the year, he now has 10 catches for 129 yards and a score.

WATTS MAKING A MW FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR CASE

While Bentlee Sanders is making his case for the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award, another member of the Wolf Pack defense, linebacker Drue Watts, is making a case for Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

Watts, a redshirt freshman, is second on the Wolf Pack with 7.0 tackles-for-loss, and carries a streak of seven games with a TFL into Saturday’s matchup with San José State. He’s also made a sack, and 37 tackles (28 solo) on the year.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.