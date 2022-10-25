WCSO arrest pair on litany of drug charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people on charges of drug possession and more.

WCSO deputies first stopped Cami Ward on Oct. 13 while she was traveling east on I-80 near Mogul. While searching her vehicle, detectives found approximately 2.5 pounds of cocaine and a handgun.

Ward has been charged with the following:

4 counts of possession of a Controlled Substance

4 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Sales

4 counts of Sales of a Controlled Substance

2 counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act

High-Level Trafficking a Controlled Substance

Further investigation led detectives to the conclusion that Ward and the other person charged, Lahun Oliver, were travelling together in separate vehicles.

Oliver was then contacted and located in Sparks before being arrested on the following charges:

2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Sales

2 counts of Sales of a Controlled Substance

2 counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substances Act

The investigation was conducted by the Regional Narcotics Unit with the help of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Reno Police Department K9 units.

