WCSD now offering free 24/7 tutoring for grades 6-12

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Recent studies across the nation show test scores have lowered significantly since the pandemic. The Washoe County School District shared their plan in hopes to aid students’ academic success.

According to The Nation’s Report Card, math scores have decreased more than they ever have and reading scores lowered to what we saw 30 years ago.

This decline is due to the pandemic. Washoe County School District shared they are determined to have students make strides that will get them where they need to be.

Teachers putting in more time, staffing shortages, and at-home learning, are a few of the challenges the district has faced after returning to the classroom.

WCSD has now partnered with “Paper”— a free 24-7 tutoring and writing support program.

Students can ask questions and work through problems, and all subject areas are covered, this program is also available in Spanish

Joe Ernst, Chief Accountability Officer with WCSD shared what a partnership with this new resource means,

“We’ve really broadened the breadth of tutoring that we can provide. It’s another layer to help us with our academic recovery. We saw students just increasingly access it and their ability to access it at different times is something that a student of today appreciates and does,” Ernst said.

“Paper” service is available to 6 through 12th grade in Washoe County.

Today at 2 p.m. the board of trustees plans to discuss S-BAC testing for grades 3 through 8 at their meeting to review the data used to improve student learning.

That takes place at the Administration Building.

For more information on the partnership with “Paper”, or to have your student log on, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.