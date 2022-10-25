Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says.

CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road.

A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista was driving a GMC Savana westbound on that road. 59-year-old Scott Juniver of Reno was driving a Peterbilt tractor pulling a flatbed trailer also traveling westbound.

CHP says Tippins allowed his car to drift to the left, crossing the double yellow lines, and traveling into the eastbound lanes. The front left side of the GMC then collided with the left front side of the tractor.

Tippins was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

