Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1

Tippins was pronounced dead at the scene
(Pixabay via MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says.

CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road.

A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista was driving a GMC Savana westbound on that road. 59-year-old Scott Juniver of Reno was driving a Peterbilt tractor pulling a flatbed trailer also traveling westbound.

CHP says Tippins allowed his car to drift to the left, crossing the double yellow lines, and traveling into the eastbound lanes. The front left side of the GMC then collided with the left front side of the tractor.

Tippins was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

McCarran Boulevard
RTC releases McCarran study recommendations
The crash happened on Sept. 24
Motorcycle crash in Storey County kills 1
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1