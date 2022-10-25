Smith’s to host drug takeback day at Reno locations

The events will be for National Drug Takeback Day, held each year on Oct. 29
The events will be for National Drug Takeback Day, held each year on Oct. 29(Moussa81 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smith’s Food and Drug Company will be hosting a drug take back day at its Reno locations on Oct. 29.

The events are scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at these Smith’s locations:

  • 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno
  • 750 S Meadows Parkway, Reno
  • 1255 Baring Blvd, Sparks

The annual event takes place at various locations across the country and is part of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Data from the Health Policy Institute shows about 66% of U.S. adults take prescription drugs, leaving much concern over the misuse of these drugs.

“Kroger Health/Smith’s is beyond excited to once again collaborate with Cardinal Health to provide anonymous, safe and convenient locations to safely dispose of any unused or expired prescription drugs,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “This step is one we can all take to help strengthen our communities and help people live healthier lives.”

Smith’s pharmacy associates will be on hand to distribute reusable totes for medications.

