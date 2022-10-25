RTC releases McCarran study recommendations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County and Nevada Department of Transportation are seeking community feedback as part of the McCarran Boulevard Corridor Study. The RTC has released a set of recommendations based on public input from earlier this year.

The study takes an in-depth look at transportation issues along the 23-mile ring road encircling the Reno-Sparks area. As part of this transportation study, the RTC has been researching and analyzing existing conditions along the corridor, including traffic volumes, safety issues, transit access, and pedestrian and bicycle facilities within the context of the surrounding land use. With the help of the community’s input, the RTC has identified different types of transportation needs to present to the public.

You can take a look at the recommendations on the RTC website. Comments or questions can be emalied to McCarranStudy@rtcwashoe.com. You can also call the RTC at (775) 335-1901. Comments on the draft study will be accepted through November 30.

The RTC expects a final report to be available this winter. The study results will help prioritize potential future improvements.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.