NV State Senate District 16 - Krasner vs. Sims

Aaron Sims (left) is taking on Lisa Krasner for State Senate District 16
Aaron Sims (left) is taking on Lisa Krasner for State Senate District 16(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:09 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Both candidates agree that the race for State Senate district 16 has likely been getting more attention that the typical state senate race receives.

“Senate district 16 is for the first time in a while an open seat,” said Aaron Sims.

Sims, an accountant by trade is hoping to win the seat for the Democratic party. He’s up against Assemblywoman Lisa Krasner on the Republican side.

Krasner, a college professor, is hoping to move from the lower house of the state legislature to the upper house.

“It’s an honor to represent the people of Nevada in their government. And it’s a job that I take very seriously,” she explained.

Getting elected to the state senate is twice as hard as the assembly, with ever senate district containing 150,000 people and being composed of two assembly districts. And district 16 is one that tends to get a lot of attention, as it spans Carson City, Washoe valley, south Reno, and Virginia City.

