Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon

The lab is focused on providing infectious disease testing to rural communities.
Ribbon cutting at the new Nevada Public Health Lab in Fallon.
Ribbon cutting at the new Nevada Public Health Lab in Fallon.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:04 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab today in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public.

“This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.

The state saw the need for infectious disease testing rise during the pandemic. As labs across the state became overloaded, it was clear more locations are needed.

“COVID showed us that just one [lab] isn’t enough to deal with the really, really nasty stuff,” said Mark Pandori, Director of the Churchill County Public Health Lab.

Pandori says this facility on West B Street is crucial for rural communities.

“Having a lab like this in a rural area means people in this area have more immediate access to lab tests and they won’t have to wait as long for a lab test result because the lab is right here,” said Pandori.

Instead of waiting for a sample to be driven to Reno, the processing can begin in Fallon. And Nevadans from several counties can take advantage of the new site.

“It’s not only here in Churchill, but were in Mineral County, Pershing and Eureka,” Ernst said.

The lab will start processing COVID and flu tests this week.

Pandori says the lab was built to be forward thinking. The machines inside can be programmed to test for different diseases in the future, not just COVID.

“What you’ve built isn’t just a static COVID-19 lab. You’ve built the capability to respond to new things as well,” Pandori said.

He says infectious diseases don’t recognize borders so it’s important to make sure everyone has equal access to care across the state.

“Not every state is thinking about labs as the way forward, but Nevada is. So you’ve got a smart state and a smart county,” Pandori said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
Fatal Shooting Graphic
One dead in self-defense shooting, Reno police say
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges

Latest News

Boonanza
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday
BOOnanza
Boonanza in Carson City
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Kim Frankel
Injured detective determined to change workers comp for others