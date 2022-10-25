Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab today in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public.

“This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.

The state saw the need for infectious disease testing rise during the pandemic. As labs across the state became overloaded, it was clear more locations are needed.

“COVID showed us that just one [lab] isn’t enough to deal with the really, really nasty stuff,” said Mark Pandori, Director of the Churchill County Public Health Lab.

Pandori says this facility on West B Street is crucial for rural communities.

“Having a lab like this in a rural area means people in this area have more immediate access to lab tests and they won’t have to wait as long for a lab test result because the lab is right here,” said Pandori.

Instead of waiting for a sample to be driven to Reno, the processing can begin in Fallon. And Nevadans from several counties can take advantage of the new site.

“It’s not only here in Churchill, but were in Mineral County, Pershing and Eureka,” Ernst said.

The lab will start processing COVID and flu tests this week.

Pandori says the lab was built to be forward thinking. The machines inside can be programmed to test for different diseases in the future, not just COVID.

“What you’ve built isn’t just a static COVID-19 lab. You’ve built the capability to respond to new things as well,” Pandori said.

He says infectious diseases don’t recognize borders so it’s important to make sure everyone has equal access to care across the state.

“Not every state is thinking about labs as the way forward, but Nevada is. So you’ve got a smart state and a smart county,” Pandori said.

