KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin gets spooky with Halloween-themed graveyard chicken

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing says spooky like a midnight adventure in a forgotten graveyard and that’s the Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes is bringing with this graveyard chicken dish.

Ingredients:

  • 1 head orange cauliflower
  • 1 head purple cauliflower
  • 10 cloves roasted garlic
  • 2 cups cooked black beans
  • Sriracha
  • Reduced black cherry balsamic (Big Horn Olive Oil)
  • Yellow and red baby tomatoes
  • One sprig rosemary
  • Woody’s Cook-In Sauce
  • Chicken breasts (cut in strips)
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. Roast cauliflower; set aside.
  2. Mix garlic, salt and pepper, beans and siracha in blender to make a puree; should look like a dark gray.
  3. Cut tomatoes in half; season.
  4. Cook chicken strips in sauce and rosemary.
  5. On a platter, smooth puree across the bottom.
  6. Arrange chicken in stacks.
  7. Around the edge, place cauliflower as bushes and add tomatoes for color.
  8. Voila an edible graveyard that tastes delicious and is a hit for your family and friends!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

