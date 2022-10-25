Injury Crash

Police investigating a crash at McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive.
Police investigating a crash at McCarran Blvd. and Mira Loma Drive.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:07 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Mira Loma Drive is closed at McCarran Boulevard through at least 10:00 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, according to Reno Police.

A vehicle traveling north on McCarran Boulevard hit a pedestrian as it turned right onto eastbound Mira Loma Drive.

REMSA transported the male victim to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation.

Impairment is not suspected.

