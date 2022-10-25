Come out to Consign Furniture and Quedup Entertainment’s Trunk or Treat event this weekend

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a fun-filled evening of ghoulish activities, music, tricks and treats for the entire family! It’s a chance to network with other business as well as give back to the community.

Stephen Rivera, aka Dj Eyeque, is the owner of Quedup Entertainment. He along with Consign Furniture Reno owner, Remington Rock, stopped by Morning Break to get the community hyped for this event that will also benefit Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

Vendors will dress up their trunk, share information about their business and provide a small treat for kids. There will be prizes for the best dressed trunk! To sign up to be a vendor, click here. 2 parking spaces cost $35.

The free trunk or treat event is Friday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Consign Furniture Reno (6865 Sierra Center Parkway #200).

Follow Quedup Entertainment on Instagram.

