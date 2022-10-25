BLM makes firewood permits available as cold weather approaches

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is making firewood permits available at its Winnemucca District Office as the cold winter weather approaches.

Woodcutting areas can be found in Humboldt and Pershing counties, as well as in portions of Lander, Churchill, and Washoe counties.

Woodcutting is only permitted within BLM Winnemucca District lands only, and only for dead and down Pinyon and Juniper trees. Other tree species, like Aspen, Limber, or Whitebark pine, Cottonwood, Choke Cherry, Mountain Mahogany and Alder are not authorized to be collected under this firewood permit.

Within the Stillwater Range, only dead Pinyon trees – standing or down – may be cut, but live or dead Juniper trees may be cut.

There are also live and dead Juniper harvest areas in the East Range and Sonoma Range. Dead juniper is available in multiple other mountain ranges for harvest across the district.

The permits will cost $6 per cord with a minimum two-cord purchase valid for 90 days from issuance, or unless fire restrictions go back into effect.

Permits are available here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.