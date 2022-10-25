6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.

It’s taking place on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 4 pm to 7 pm outside at Mills Park in Carson City.

Dan Earp visited KOLO 8 to let families know what they can expect this time around and how it’s changed over the years.

