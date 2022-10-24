RPD asking for help finding missing woman with dementia

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding an endangered missing person.

77-year-old Jeanne Milet was last seen at her home on Coranado Way on Oct. 22. She suffers from dementia and short-term memory loss.

Milet is described as a white female, five foot one, around 120 pounds with grey hair and green eyes. No description of the clothing she is wearing was provided.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2226.

