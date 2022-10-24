Polls show tight races for Senate, Governor in Nevada

Nevada election graphic
Nevada election graphic(AP)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:55 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican challengers Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo hold leads in the races for Senate and governor, and new Insider Advantage poll shows.

The poll of 550 likely voters taken Thursday shows Laxalt with a two-point edge over Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. 48 percent of respondents backed the former attorney general, while 46 percent supported the incumbent.

In the race for governor, the poll shows Lombardo with a six-point lead. 49 percent supported the Clark County Sheriff. 43 percent backed giving Sisolak a second term.

Laxalt also leads in a CBS/YouGov poll, with a one-point edge. In that survey 49 percent backed Laxalt, compared to 48 percent for Cortez Masto.

That poll showed Lombardo and Sisolak tied, each getting 48 percent support.

The CBS/YouGov poll included responses from about a thousand likely voters on Oct. 14-19.

