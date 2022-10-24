Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments

The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments.

“It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We want the beginners and those without a big bankroll to be able to experience it.”

Both locals, and players from out of state are looking to take their shot $750,000 in guaranteed money.

“We give our word,” Nelson emphasized.

Occasionally casinos will cancel tournaments because they don’t get enough people to make the guarantee they promised. Nelson says the Peppermill does not do that. They will pay out the promised amount even if the casino loses money in the short term.

The fact that the series is being held in late October isn’t a coincidence, as it falls at a slow time of year for Reno tourism - after event season, and before ski season.

Molly Anne Mossey made the trip to Reno for the tournament series, and has already had a profitable trip, turning her $550 buy in into more than $9000 for her fourth place finish this past weekend. She says it’s the fun atmosphere of a Peppermill series that she really likes.

“Often poker can be intimidating,” she explained. “The atmosphere here is really such that anyone can feel comfortable.”

Tournaments run all week with the main event this weekend. That tournament has a $300,000 guarantee.

