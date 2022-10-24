Nevada Police Union endorses Joe Lombardo

FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with...
FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with journalists at a news conference announcing his candidacy for governor of Nevada, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:34 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Police Union has endorsed Joe Lombardo as the state’s next governor.

It comes less than a week after they handed Sisolak a vote of no confidence over concerns of pay inequity and poor working conditions.

“Our membership has lost confidence in Governor Sisolak to address the record-high shortages of state police, which leaves our residents and visitors less safe. For the safety of all Nevadans, a leadership change is critically needed,” said Dan Gordon, NPU president.

“Sheriff Lombardo is the most qualified and committed candidate to address state police turnover, vacancy rates, and poor working conditions and that is why he has earned NPU’s endorsement for Nevada governor,” he continued.

The NPU have issued a number of endorsements in Nevada’s upcoming election, including for Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Zach Conine for State Treasurer.

