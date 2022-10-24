Motorcycle crash in Storey County kills 1

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcycle crash in Storey County has claimed the life of one man, police said Monday.

Troopers with the Nevada State Police responded to reports of a fatal crash in the area of SR431 on Sept. 24.

Their preliminary investigation determined Tracy Somers was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson traveling north towards Reno when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck the guardrail.

His motorcycle overturned, and Somers was completely ejected from the vehicle. The Harley Davidson came to rest on the southbound lane of SR431 on the left side facing east.

Somers succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. Speed and impairment are suspected in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.