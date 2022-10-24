Motorcycle crash in Storey County kills 1

Somers succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene
The crash happened on Sept. 24
The crash happened on Sept. 24(MGN Graphics.)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcycle crash in Storey County has claimed the life of one man, police said Monday.

Troopers with the Nevada State Police responded to reports of a fatal crash in the area of SR431 on Sept. 24.

Their preliminary investigation determined Tracy Somers was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson traveling north towards Reno when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck the guardrail.

His motorcycle overturned, and Somers was completely ejected from the vehicle. The Harley Davidson came to rest on the southbound lane of SR431 on the left side facing east.

Somers succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. Speed and impairment are suspected in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

Early voting begins in Nevada
Early voting begins in Nevada
People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on...
Early voting open in Nevada
Halloween is a week away, thrifting your costume is an option.
Catholic Charities for last-minute Halloween costume ideas.
Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s...
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead