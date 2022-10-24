Monday Motivations: Brooke Siem shares what she wishes she’d known about antidepressant withdrawal before experiencing it

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In September, Reno-native Brooke Siem stopped by Morning Break to share her new memoir, “May Cause Side Effects,” and the turmoil of her antidepressant withdrawal.

Monday, she was the special guest on Morning Break’s mental health segment, Monday Motivations. Siem and KOLO 8 News Now’s Katey Roshetko continued their discussion on mental health and the areas where medical and pharmaceutical industries are falling short when it comes to prescription medication.

To learn more about Siem’s story and continue to follow her journey, check out her website or follow her Instagram. And as of Monday, her book is also available in audio form, read by narrator, Candace Joice.

