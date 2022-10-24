Millions in funding for Nevada seniors and the disabled approved

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Millions in funding to support Nevada’s senior and disabled populations was approved during the Oct. 20 legislative session.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and will go towards initiatives to increase access to services and resources, as well as provide support for caregivers to keep them in their homes.

“This investment in support networks and opportunity to improve access to critical community-based services will keep individuals living in their homes and communities,” said Dena Schmidt, Administrator of the Aging and Disability Services Division. “This funding will help us build a system to better, more easily, connect with those we serve.”

A “no wrong door” system was implemented using the funding to reduce barriers for those seeking information or services from the Department of Health and Human Services.

$12.5 million will go towards removing duplication in eligibility documents, increase efficiencies in workflow and help individuals to ensure they are enrolled in all eligible programs to provide support and improve health outcomes.

In addition, several work programs, totaling $8.4 million, will go towards helping people stay in their homes, and maintain their independence.

Funding will also go towards reducing the waitlist for homemaker and chore assistance services, increasing the number of people served by home-delivered meal programs, and developing an incubator program to build capacity for residential care in Nevada communities.

“Many Nevadans just need a little help to stay in their home and out of a care facility, and the support for these programs will allow us to increase the number of people served in their homes,” said Administrator Schmidt. “Through the homemaker program and meal delivery for older adults, families can have the peace of mind that their loved one has someone checking in regularly, bringing nutritious meals, helping with laundry or other tasks.”

$14.5 million will go to intensive behavioral support homes and related intensive services to allow those with dual diagnoses to remain in community-based service settings in Nevada.

Other work programs approved include:

$5 million to increase the workforce pipeline to support older adults and individuals with disabilities through workforce training and incentives.

$2,090,000 to eliminate the waitlist for home modifications and improvements that will allow individuals to stay in their homes. This may include the addition of ramps, grab bars, communication devices or other supports.

More than $1.7 million to fund respite services and caregiver supports. The program will provide opportunities to engage in social and recreational activities with trained program staff.

