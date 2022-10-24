Katey’s Craft Corner: Award-winning knitter shares the variety of projects one can do with some yarn and two needles

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sherril Steele-Carlin is a local knitter who recently won the knitting category in the 2022 Herrschner’s National Afghan Contest, and received an honorable mention in this year’s Mary Maxim Contest.

She stopped by Morning Break to share how diverse knitting projects can be and how her own knitting skills have evolved over time. Her online store, The Purple Ewe, is on Ravelry. That’s where she sells her patterns to other knitters and crocheters. You can also support her through Facebook.

Watch Monday’s interview for some tips on knitting that will help elevate your own skills.

