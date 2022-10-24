Former Wolfpack football star creates new cocktail with best friend, owner of The Urban Deli

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:40 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Wolfpack star Stefphon Jefferson has set records on the football field, played in the NFL, written two children’s books and is now launching a new cocktail company with his best friend and business partner, Lou Rosales, who is the owner of The Urban Deli.

They stopped by Morning Break to introduce people to their new canned alcoholic beverage, Aguavawava, which is branded “The ORIGINAL Guava Tequila Cocktail,” and they describe as “a vacation in a can.”

They explained how they came up with the idea of the drink on New Year’s Eve and have had a whirlwind experience getting their drink to market. It officially launched in September and already, Aguavawava recently won the Grand Sierra Resort’s People’s Choice awards at the Beer and Chili Cookoff earlier this month. Their drink will be featured at the new Chickie’s and Pete’s Crab House and Sports Bar opening at the GSR in December.

Aguavawava is sold at Lee’s, Pyramid Fine Wine and Spirits, Valley Market, Lakeside Market and will eventually be sold at Costco in the spring. Click here to learn more, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

