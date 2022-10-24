Early voting open in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting is now underway in Nevada. Here in Washoe County, there are 20 voting locations.

Locations include local libraries and the Registrar of Voters Office. Most locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Just like in the primary, you’ll be able to vote in person, by mail, or by dropping off your ballot. If voting in person, you’ll need to give your name, address, and, in some cases, your ID. If you plan to vote but also need to register that same day, you’ll need proof of residency as well.

If mailing in or dropping off your ballot, use black or blue ink, put your ballot in the return envelope included, and sign the return envelope not the ballot.

If you plan on voting in person, you can find locations and check how long lines are here.

