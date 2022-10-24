Early voting open in Nevada

People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on...
People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on Nov. 3, 2020. Nevada voters consider a ballot question on Nov. 8, 2022, that would enshrine in the state constitution a ban on discrimination based on race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or express, age, disability, ancestry or national origin. Nevadans will also weigh in on ranked-choice voting and the state's minimum wage. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)(Scott Sonner | AP)
By John Macaluso
Oct. 24, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting is now underway in Nevada. Here in Washoe County, there are 20 voting locations.

Locations include local libraries and the Registrar of Voters Office. Most locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Just like in the primary, you’ll be able to vote in person, by mail, or by dropping off your ballot. If voting in person, you’ll need to give your name, address, and, in some cases, your ID. If you plan to vote but also need to register that same day, you’ll need proof of residency as well.

If mailing in or dropping off your ballot, use black or blue ink, put your ballot in the return envelope included, and sign the return envelope not the ballot.

If you plan on voting in person, you can find locations and check how long lines are here.

