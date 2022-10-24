Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead

Branek’s car was reportedly seen at a truck stop in Yucca
Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s...
Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Arizona (AP) - A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.

Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death.

The couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28, according to authorities.

They said McGuire also was considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in Las Vegas.

Branek’s car was reportedly seen at a truck stop in Yucca and that led to a high-speed chase Friday followed by a four-hour standoff before police found the couple dead.

Authorities said additional murder investigations possibly connected to McGuire are under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

Halloween is a week away, thrifting your costume is an option.
Catholic Charities for last-minute Halloween costume ideas.
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Nevada election graphic
Polls show tight races for Senate, Governor in Nevada
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Newsom vows to finish four-year term if reelected governor