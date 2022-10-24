Catholic Charities for last-minute Halloween costume ideas.

By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:22 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Halloween is a week away! If you don’t know what to be or you need some more inspiration, thrifting your costume is an option.

Catholic Charities has packaged costumes and clothing racks full of ideas. Adult costumes begin at $6.

Not only are you able to save a lot of money but proceeds also benefit various programs this non-profit provides in our community. Nicki Kohler-White shared how this is a creative and beneficial option when dressing up,

“Whether you buy the ones where they are already packaged or if you want to show your creative skills and piece together your own there’s always that option. Aside from getting the most for your dollar, which is pretty important now in these times, the funding that comes in through our thrift stores goes to other programs to keep them funded like our dining room and our men’s sober program,” Kohler-White shared.

Catholic Charities is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information about Catholic Charities, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from Sparks and Reno respond to an incident near the Sparks Police Department on Oct....
Man killed in Sparks Police Department shooting identified
Top row left to right: Nathan William Gile-Page, Cameron Maile and Ian Unger. Bottom row, left...
Prostitution crackdown near UNR leads to 27 arrests
It was reported on Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at a home on Corrigan Way.
Authorities say 2 found dead in north Reno home died of gunshot wounds
He was an eleven-year veteran with Reno Police during trial. He is no longer on the force.
Former Sergeant Pitsnogle arrested on prostitution charges
The fatal crash backed up traffic near Mustang.
Fatal crash near Mustang kills 1

Latest News

New library opens in Sparks
New public library and research center now open in Sparks
Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events...
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
NOTS is accepting volunteers for warming shelters
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
Thanks to efforts from many local organizations, a deserving girl got a surprise she will soon...
Community comes together to surprise local Children’s Miracle Network Champion