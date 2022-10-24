Catholic Charities for last-minute Halloween costume ideas.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Halloween is a week away! If you don’t know what to be or you need some more inspiration, thrifting your costume is an option.

Catholic Charities has packaged costumes and clothing racks full of ideas. Adult costumes begin at $6.

Not only are you able to save a lot of money but proceeds also benefit various programs this non-profit provides in our community. Nicki Kohler-White shared how this is a creative and beneficial option when dressing up,

“Whether you buy the ones where they are already packaged or if you want to show your creative skills and piece together your own there’s always that option. Aside from getting the most for your dollar, which is pretty important now in these times, the funding that comes in through our thrift stores goes to other programs to keep them funded like our dining room and our men’s sober program,” Kohler-White shared.

Catholic Charities is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

