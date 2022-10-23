Wolf Pack loses homecoming game 23-7 to San Diego St.

Nevada quarterback Shane Illingworth (1) drops back to pass against San Diego State during the...
Nevada quarterback Shane Illingworth (1) drops back to pass against San Diego State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Patrick McMorris returned a fumble for a touchdown in the game’s opening minute, Jalen Mayden passed for 156 yards and added a 32-yard rushing touchdown and San Diego State beat Nevada 23-7 Saturday night.

On the second play from scrimmage, Nevada’s Cross Patton fumbled and McMorris scooped and scored to give the Aztecs the lead for good at 7-0 with 14:16 left in the first quarter. Jack Browning kicked a 30-yard field goal about 5 minutes later and made a 27-yarder midway through the second quarter that gave San Diego State (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) a 13-0 lead.

Shane Illingsworth threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Curtis to get Nevada (2-5, 0-3) on the board with 48 seconds left in the first half.

Browning added a 23-yard field goal in the fourth quarter and Mayden’s TD scramble capped the scoring with 5:29 to play.

Illingsworth was 21-of-33 passing for 181 yards with an interception.

